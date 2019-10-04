Six men sentenced for ‘brutal’ shootings in Vancouver, kidnapping in Surrey

Bolt cutters and a blow torch were used on the kidnapping victim, the judge noted

Six men have been sentenced to a collective 74 years, seven months and three days in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 shooting deaths of two victims in Vancouver and the confinement of a kidnapping victim in Surrey.

Justice Arne Silverman delivered the sentences in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, calling the deaths “brutal, tragic and unnecessary.”

Samantha Le and Xuan Van Vy Ba-Cao were shot death.

Silverman ordered an indefinite publication ban on evidence that could identify five witnesses. The court had heard that a witness was taken to a house in Surrey, where he was held for about 45 hours while his captors sought a $1 million ransom that was later reduced to $500,000.

READ ALSO: Six men found guilty of manslaughter, kidnapping in Vancouver and Surrey

The confinement, Silverman said in his reasons for sentencing, was “brutal from the beginning to the end, including ongoing violence of which all were aware, and involved gratuitous violence by some – such as the use of bolt cutters and a blow torch on the victim resulting ultimately in the amputation of a finger.”

Harinam Cox received a prison sentence of seven years, seven months and three days and Shamil Ali was sentenced to 13 years, seven months and two days. Gopal Figueredo’s sentence is 14 years, seven months and a day; Erian Acosta, 10 years, two months and 24 days; Ellwood Bradbury, 14 years, one month and 16 days, and Matthew Stewart, 14 years, two months and 23 days.

The six also received credit for time served, pre-trial. Cox and Ali, 1,608 days credit each; Bradbury, 1,411 days credit; Acosta and Stewart, 1,375 days credit and Figueredo, 1,244 days.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services
Next story
‘You’re breaking up a society,’ resident says as North Surrey pool closure looms

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Cycling for Sobriety’ BMX-er arrives home in Surrey after cross-Canada ride

Recovering addict Mat Fee is on a 6,200-kilometre, five-month journey

‘You’re breaking up a society,’ resident says as North Surrey pool closure looms

54-year-old facility to close Dec. 22

Murdered South Surrey teen ‘definitely isn’t forgotten’

Dozens gather at Forever Garden to pay tribute on 25th anniversary of Pamela Cameron’s death

Six men sentenced for ‘brutal’ shootings in Vancouver, kidnapping in Surrey

Bolt cutters and a blow torch were used on the kidnapping victim, the judge noted

New exhibit shines spotlight on Surrey’s Punjabis

Museum of Surrey showcases their struggles and successes

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mom calls for acts of kindness to mark anniversary of son’s fatal hockey accident

Maple Ridge’s Trulsen died while playing a rec hockey game in Langley one year ago

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Most Read