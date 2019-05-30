Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Police say case related to group operating throughout the Lower Mainland

Four of six men facing 38 charges have been arrested in a Surrey and Delta drug trafficking investigation that began last September, but one of them has since died and another is still at large.

Surrey Mounties say they made the arrests related to an “illicit drug trafficking group” operating throughout the Lower Mainland. Police executed search warrants on two residences, one in Surrey and one in Delta.

“As a result of these search warrants, police located bulk and pre-packaged fentanyl as well as evidence which led police to believe that large volumes of fentanyl were being trafficked,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

She said the police investigation began last September and focused on alleged drug trafficking in Surrey and Delta, “related to a group of individuals associated to those involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

One of the six men, Ryan Allan Bruinsma, was charged with seven counts related to drug trafficking but has died. Another, James Daniel, is still at large. Sturko said police believe he’s no longer in B.C.

Daniel, 18, faces three charges related to drug trafficking.

Also facing charges related to drug trafficking are 51-year-old Jasbir Singh Khabra of Surrey (11 charges), Matthew Ramone Mann, 19, of Delta (eight charges), Gurdeep Singh Bains, 19, of Delta (six charges), and Martin Djunga, 18, of Surrey (three charges).

“The majority of these charges were in relation to the trafficking of a controlled substance specifically fentanyl and cocaine,” Sturko said.

Inspector Wendy Mehat, acting community services officer, said the results of the investigation “will have a positive long-term impact on the community through the disruption of a criminal network. We will continue to strategically target networks and interdict individuals engaged in drug trafficking to keep our community safe.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge
Next story
B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Just Posted

Embattled Surrey MLA Jinny Sims says Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Liberal House Leader Mary Polak, MLA for Langley, asked the RCMP to investigate Sims

Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Police say case related to group operating throughout the Lower Mainland

Brenden’s Ride will roll through Cloverdale on June 15

Annual fundraiser will support Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports

Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge

Drivers are advised that two lanes will be closed during the June 1 and 7 weekends

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Car thief fleeing Abbotsford police should have expected to be tackled: watchdog

Police watchdog says getting tackled while attempting to flee was a ‘foreseeable outcome’

Most Read