Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Four of six men facing 38 charges have been arrested in a Surrey and Delta drug trafficking investigation that began last September, but one of them has since died and another is still at large.

Surrey Mounties say they made the arrests related to an “illicit drug trafficking group” operating throughout the Lower Mainland. Police executed search warrants on two residences, one in Surrey and one in Delta.

“As a result of these search warrants, police located bulk and pre-packaged fentanyl as well as evidence which led police to believe that large volumes of fentanyl were being trafficked,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

She said the police investigation began last September and focused on alleged drug trafficking in Surrey and Delta, “related to a group of individuals associated to those involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

One of the six men, Ryan Allan Bruinsma, was charged with seven counts related to drug trafficking but has died. Another, James Daniel, is still at large. Sturko said police believe he’s no longer in B.C.

Daniel, 18, faces three charges related to drug trafficking.

Also facing charges related to drug trafficking are 51-year-old Jasbir Singh Khabra of Surrey (11 charges), Matthew Ramone Mann, 19, of Delta (eight charges), Gurdeep Singh Bains, 19, of Delta (six charges), and Martin Djunga, 18, of Surrey (three charges).

“The majority of these charges were in relation to the trafficking of a controlled substance specifically fentanyl and cocaine,” Sturko said.

Inspector Wendy Mehat, acting community services officer, said the results of the investigation “will have a positive long-term impact on the community through the disruption of a criminal network. We will continue to strategically target networks and interdict individuals engaged in drug trafficking to keep our community safe.”



