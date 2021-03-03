A reminder to students at Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Elementary to physically distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

A reminder to students at Surrey’s Strawberry Hill Elementary to physically distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Six classes at four Surrey schools isolating after COVID-19 variants detected

District superintendent says schools given notices about variant exposures Monday night

Fraser Health says it is working with the Surrey school district to manage COVID-19 variant exposures at six schools.

The latest exposures are at North Surrey Secondary, Frost Road Elementary, Princess Margaret Secondary, A.J. McLellan Elementary, Woodward Hill Elementary and Sullivan Heights Secondary, according to an information bulletin from the health authority Tuesday (March 2).

Six classes at four of those schools are already isolating.

Two classes at North Surrey are isolating until March 12.

One class at Frost Road is in isolation until March 11.

One class at Princess Margaret is in isolation until March 4.

Two classes at Woodward Hill are isolating until March 5.

Surrey school district Superintendent Jordan Tinney tweeted notices had been sent out to A.J. McLellan, Frost Road, North Surrey, Princess Margaret and Woodward Hill on Monday.

Fraser Health adds mass testing for affected classes at North Surrey, Frost Road, Woodward Hill and Princess Margaret is underway. Rapid testing was used as part of the mass testing at Princess Margaret.

Fraser Health says only staff and students identified as close contacts for the exposures at A.J. McLellan and Sullivan Heights need to be tested.

There have been more than a dozen possible variant exposures at Surrey schools since the end of February.

Schools – COVID exposures
Infogram

READ ALSO: Mass testing reveals three COVID-19 variant cases at two Surrey elementary schools, March 1, 2021

READ ALSO: ‘Solidarity march’ by teachers, staff at Surrey school hit by COVID-19 variants, Feb. 23, 2021

READ ALSO: U.K variant of coronavirus detected at seven schools in Surrey, Delta, Feb. 22, 2021


Most Read