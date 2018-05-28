Six arrests follow raids on three Surrey residences

Six men were arrested after the Surrey RCMP Drug Section and Surrey Gang Enforcement Team raided three residences Newton and Fleetwood last Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said 250 doses of “suspected” fentanyl, 475 doses of “suspected” cocaine, $6,000 cash, two guns and three vehicles were seized.

“These residences and persons associated to these residences are suspected to be involved in drug trafficking and are believed to be part of the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Sturko said. “No more information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing to further review the evidence.”

The three search warrants were executed simultaneously on May 23, in the 12700-block of 64th Avenue, 8800-block of 132nd Street and the 9200-block of 163rd Street.

Sturko said the individuals arrested are 18 to 59 years old “are all known to police.”

Police ask anyone with information about “problem or suspicious” properties in their neighbourhood to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

