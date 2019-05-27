Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi in a photo released by the RCMP.

Sister of accused is third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Harjot Singh Deo faces second-degree murder charge in 2017 death

The older sister of a man accused of murdering his former girlfriend is the latest person to be charged in the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi.

Inderdeep Kaur Deo, 23, was arrested May 24 and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Harjot Singh Deo is charged with second degree murder in the August 2017 killing. His mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, is also charged with accessory after the fact.

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

READ MORE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: Mother of accused charged in connection to Surrey teen’s murder

Harjot Deo, 21, had been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi, police said.

Harjot Deo was arrested May 10 after landing at Vancouver International Airport from a domestic flight, Supt. Donna Richardson, officer in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said during a news conference earlier this month announcing the arrest.

His mother was arrested May 17 in the Lower Mainland.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang told media at a news conference Monday that police believe there are still people out there with information – “We’re pleading with them to do the right thing.”

Asked if police suspect that the murder was related to an honour killing, Jang said, “I cannot get into specifics of the case or the motive, it’s all going to be laid out in court. But we have three members now of the same family charged and, again, the investigation is not over.”

Harjot Deo made a brief appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Monday morning, during which defense counsel Vincent Michaels asked for the case to be put over to June 6. The accused’s mother and sister are expected to be in court on the same date.

Crown David Simpkin asked the judge to renew an order that prohibits Harjot Deo from contacting Dhesi’s parents and sister.

Outside court, Michaels said he has only just begun to receive disclosure documents in the case.

He would not comment on the details of the case, but described being involved in one where multiple members of the same family are accused as “an unusual scenario.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

