Single-vehicle collision shuts down 60 Avenue in Surrey on Sunday

Surrey RCMP have closed down a road after a single-vehicle collision in Surrey on Sunday (March 19) afternoon. (Anna Burns/file photo)

Surrey RCMP advised the public of the road closure of the 15000 Block of 60 Avenue in Surrey, in between 150 Street and 152 Street, on Sunday (March 19) afternoon.

The Surrey RCMP responded to a single vehicle-collision on 60 Avenue, east of 150 Street, shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle struck numerous parked cars before striking a utility pole, downing the pole and wires, the RCMP said in a release.

The collision and damage to the utility pole resulted in the closure of 60 Avenue, between 150 Street and 152 Street, to facilitate removal of the vehicle and installation of a new power pole. The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours, RCMP said shortly after 3 p.m.

Surrey RCMP is advising that there will be traffic congestion in the area until the damage has been fixed, and local area buses will be re-routed.

At this time of the investigation, it is not apparent if alcohol or speed were a factor, the RCMP noted.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to hospital with non-serious injuries.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

