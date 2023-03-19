Surrey RCMP have closed down a road after a single-vehicle collision in Surrey on Sunday (March 19) afternoon. (Anna Burns/file photo)

Surrey RCMP have closed down a road after a single-vehicle collision in Surrey on Sunday (March 19) afternoon. (Anna Burns/file photo)

Single-vehicle collision shuts down 60 Avenue in Surrey on Sunday

Vehicle struck several parked cars, utility pole, downing pole and wires

Surrey RCMP advised the public of the road closure of the 15000 Block of 60 Avenue in Surrey, in between 150 Street and 152 Street, on Sunday (March 19) afternoon.

The Surrey RCMP responded to a single vehicle-collision on 60 Avenue, east of 150 Street, shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle struck numerous parked cars before striking a utility pole, downing the pole and wires, the RCMP said in a release.

The collision and damage to the utility pole resulted in the closure of 60 Avenue, between 150 Street and 152 Street, to facilitate removal of the vehicle and installation of a new power pole. The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours, RCMP said shortly after 3 p.m.

Surrey RCMP is advising that there will be traffic congestion in the area until the damage has been fixed, and local area buses will be re-routed.

At this time of the investigation, it is not apparent if alcohol or speed were a factor, the RCMP noted.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to hospital with non-serious injuries.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fundraiser started for international student attacked at Kelowna bus stop
Next story
More anti-Ukraine graffiti spray painted at B.C. townhouse

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have closed down a road after a single-vehicle collision in Surrey on Sunday (March 19) afternoon. (Anna Burns/file photo)
Single-vehicle collision shuts down 60 Avenue in Surrey on Sunday

First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley worked to free the victim of the single-vehicle accident. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Fire crews use ‘Jaws of Life’ to free trapped driver after serious motor vehicle accident in Surrey Friday

The Salish Secondary School Wolves celebrate their Surrey High School Hockey League Division B championship March 9 after they beat Frank Hurt Secondary in the title game 7-3. (Photo: submitted)
Salish Secondary Wolves win league title

This year’s sixth annual Semiahmoo Rotary Society and Sources Foundation’s golf tournament, held at Morgan Creek Golf Course, will benefit local food banks and fight food insecurity. (Unsplash photo)
Time to tee up to fight food insecurity: Sources, Rotary annual golf tourney set

Pop-up banner image