Jagmeet Singh removes his mask at a post-election news conference in Vancouver on September 21. (Cole Schisler photo)

Jagmeet Singh removes his mask at a post-election news conference in Vancouver on September 21. (Cole Schisler photo)

Singh confident in remaining NDP leader, pledges to help Canadians through pandemic

Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will continue to influence policy in the upcoming minority government

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’s confident the party will keep him on as leader after what he called a great campaign but saw the NDP gain little ground.

“I’m happy with the incredible MPs we elected, but I’m really disappointed that some really incredible people who fought really hard, poured their hearts in, would have been incredible members of parliament and lifted the voice of so many people in their communities won’t be joining us in Ottawa,” Singh said. “It’s a loss not just for me as a leader, not just for New Democrats, but it’s a loss for Canada.”

Elections Canada has the NDP at 25 seats, up by only one seat from 2019. However, the NDP could pull off victories in a few more ridings where mail-in ballots will decide the winner. Results for those ridings are expected to come by Friday (Sept. 24).

RELATED: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

At a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Singh faced questions about how the NDP will work with Justin Trudeau and the Liberals after a campaign where Singh said Trudeau couldn’t be trusted.

“What I said was true and I stand by it,” Singh said. “I congratulated [Trudeau], but we didn’t get into details of negotiations. As always, we’ll be there when it comes to helping people.”

Singh defended his party’s role in the minority government, saying that the NDP delivered additional pandemic support for Canadians in the last parliament and with a government that looks much the same as it did before, Singh is confident the NDP can continue to influence policy.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
B.C. daycare, cruise ships top priorities after Trudeau’s re-election
Next story
Federal leaders face postelection questions about their futures

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) joined Premier John Horgan and other local mayors, MLAs, and dignitaries at an announcement Friday, July 9, about funding for transit and SkyTrain in Surrey. (Malin Jordan/Black Press Media)
Surrey mayor says Surrey-Langley SkyTrain opening delay to 2028 is ‘disconcerting’

John Aldag was surrounded by supporters at his post-election event in Surrey, as he looked poised to win the Cloverdale-Langley City riding for the Liberals. (Photo: Matthew Claxton)
John Aldag still leading in Cloverdale-Langley City

TEASER PHOTO
Scott Road’s RapidBus ready to roll by 2023 with ‘faster, more frequent bus service’ in Surrey-Delta

Surrey-Newton Liberal candidate Sukh Dhaliwal (right, wearing red mask) poses for a supporter’s “selfie” photograph during an election-night event Monday (Sept. 20) at The Grand Taj Banquet Hall in Surrey. (photo from video: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Surrey MP-elect’s post-vote party draws criticism for lack of masks, dancing