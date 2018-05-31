Simulation video animates LRT ride for Surrey passengers

Today (Thursday) is first of three open houses about the transportation project

TransLink provided a “technical briefing” on the 10.5-kilometre Surrey-Newton-Guildford (SNG) LRT project at Surrey City Hall on Thursday, and rolled out a simulation video of what the ride will be like for passengers.

Some “customer convenience” items were also revealed, including extended overhangs to “better protect” passengers from the elements while waiting for a train, and the installation of ATMs in stations.

Also, among road-safety measures, protected green light left-hand turns would make turning “safer” for motorists, and dedicated crosswalks for cyclists would be in place at major intersections along King George Boulevard.

Access during construction of the LRT line would include maintaining designated cycling areas, and “all businesses will be accessible during construction.

On the latter subject, project planners say “a responsive program will be established to work with business owners, residents and the community in minimizing disruption and maximizing predictability during construction.”

Thursday’s briefing was led by Stephan Mehr, the project director, and Scott Neuman, his counterpart with the City of Surrey.

TransLink touted the media event as “a chance to get fully briefed on the project, current status and the current round of public consultation that just launched.”

“The briefing coincides with the first of three open houses during this phase of engagement,” TransLink noted in a media advisory.

The first of three TransLink and City of Surrey-hosted open houses is set for Thursday (May 31), from 3 to 6 p.m. at Surrey City Hall, located at 13450 104th Ave.

The series of events will focus on the 10.5-kilometre SNG portion of the planned 27-kilometre line.

The city says it’s a chance to review updated designs for stops and transit exchanges, as well as planned pedestrian and cycling improvements.

It’s also an opportunity to “learn the results of the environmental and socio-economic review,” as well as information on plans to manage the effects of construction activities.

Peoples Church will play host to the second event on Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 14455 104th Ave.

A third open house is set for Tuesday, June 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88th Ave.

For those who can’t make it to the events, there is an opportunity to participate online, from May 25 to June 14, through the Surrey LRT website, surreylightrail.ca.

Procurement for the Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT line will begin this year, with construction to start in 2020 and trains expected to run between Newton, Surrey Centre and Guildford by 2024, despite Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner telling Black Press Media that the line could be operational by 2021.

The trains will run in their own separate lane that will be unaffected by traffic, but still have to obey stop signs and traffic signals.

It will take nine minutes to get from Surrey Centre to Guildford and 13 to get from Newton to Surrey Centre.

The $7.3-billion regional transit plan will also include a Surrey B-Line to run between Newton and Surrey Centre along Scott Road and expansion of bus service out to 68 Avenue and eastern Fraser Heights in Surrey.

-With files from Black Press