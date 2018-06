WorkSafeBC says no one was hurt

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a roof collapsed at a Lafarge Canada plant in Richmond Tuesday morning. (Google Maps)

WorkSafeBC investigators were deployed to a site in Richmond on Tuesday after a cement silo roof collapsed.

A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said hey were called in at 8:43 a.m. to a Lafarge Canada plant in the 7600-block of No. 9 Road.

No one was injured.

A Lafarge Canada spokesperson said that the company is conducting an internal investigation and is cooperating with authorities.

