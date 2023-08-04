People walk the Miri Piri parade route on 120 Street, on the Surrey/Delta border, in 2022, in a screenshot of video posted to Sikh In Canada’s Youtube channel.

Sikhs to parade on Surrey streets Sunday during annual Miri-Piri ‘nagar kirtan’

Blood-drive group founder Joban Bal expects a crowd of around 50,000 at the parade

Thousands of Sikhs will fill some streets in Newton during the annual Miri-Piri parade on Sunday (Aug. 6), starting at 8 a.m.

East of Scott Road, roads will be closed near Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara from morning until afternoon, from 70A Avenue and south along 124 Street to 66 Avenue. To monitor the crowd and traffic, police will be there until around 2:30 p.m.

Miri-Piri is a religious observance practised by Sikhs since the 17th century and concerns the two swords of Miri and Piri which symbolizes worldy and spiritual authority.

Joban Bal expects a crowd of around 50,000 at the “nagar kirtan” (parade). He and other volunteers with One Blood For Life Foundation will set up a tent and photo booth on the corner of 123 Street and 70A Avenue.

“Miri Piri happens every year and we’ve having a big group of 100 volunteers to recruit blood donors and also have people sign up for stem-cell donation,” said Bal, who founded One Blood For Life. “We’ll have a photo booth for those who want to get the word out on social media, and we’re making a Red Man suit as a mascot, like the Canucks’ Green Men.”

Surrey’s 2022 Miri-Piri parade is shown in video posted to Sikh In Canada’s Youtube channel.

Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara is where temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot to death June 18.


