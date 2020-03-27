Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

An unseasonably cool spring storm is forecast to hit the high mountain passes of southern B.C. beginning tonight. This storm is set to deliver a significant amount of snow that will continue to fall into Sunday. Gusty winds will reduce visibility for drivers.

The Coquihalla Highway, Hope to Merritt segment, could receive 30 to 40 cm by Sunday evening. The Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm by Sunday night.

Snow levels will drop to between 1100 and 1400 metres. In lower elevations heavy rain can be expected.

DriveBC is recommending motorists delay travel plans until early next week when the snow will ease in the mountains.

Check road conditions at DriveBC.ca.

