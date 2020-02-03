FILE – People use the street to slide down following a major snow storm in Burnaby, B.C., Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Vancouver and the lower mainland have been pounded with heavy snow fall and freezing temperatures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel the Lower Mainland

The region could see five to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow

“Significant snow” is expected to hit the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, according to a special weather statement issued Monday by Environment Canada.

The agency is forecasting between five and 20 centimetres of “heavy, wet snow” starting Tuesday morning and in some areas, continuing till Wednesday morning. The “widespread low elevation snow” will hit both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, although it’s not likely to bring especially freezing temperatures with it. Environment Canada said the weather will be “cool, but not truly Arctic.”

Tuesday will be the second snowstorm of the year for the Lower Mainland, after a Jan. 15 snowfall led to widespread road and school closures, as well as a provincial alert for people to stay home.

VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan
Next story
Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

Just Posted

Surrey retailers on losing end of online purchasing trend

Rona is the latest example of stores closing after a chain is bought by American giant

Surrey Knights find positives as one-win season comes to a close this week

‘What you can’t take away from this group is hard work and good work ethic,’ head coach says

Mental health a cross-Canada conversation for White Rock students

RCMPTalks event connected students from Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories and more

Train traffic resumes after multiple mudslides in South Surrey

Two major slides contributed to BNSF shutting down train traffic

Calgary mayor Nenshi in Surrey for City Leadership Series talk

‘This is an opportunity to obtain new ideas for Surrey,’ says Surrey Board of Trade CEO

WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel the Lower Mainland

The region could see five to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Most Read