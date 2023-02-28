Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade fills streets in Newton. (File photo: Gord Goble).

Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade fills streets in Newton. (File photo: Gord Goble).

‘Significant crowds’ expected for April return of Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade after 3-year absence

COVID killed plans for the massive Newton event in 2020, 2021 and again in 2022

A springtime date for Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade has been confirmed, and planning is now underway for the return of the large event after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 Khalsa Day parade will be held on Saturday, April 22, organizers with Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar said Tuesday morning.

The event fills Newton-area streets with close to 500,000 people. Hundreds of booths line the route as businesses and families hand out food and treats to parade-goers.

Gurdwara president Gurdeep Singh Samra said “significant crowds” are expected this year after the parade was cancelled in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“We know that the community locally in B.C., as well as guests who travel from as far away as across the U.S., Europe and Australia, will be thrilled to hear that the 2023 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade is definitely back on,” Samra said in a news release posted on surreyvaisakhiparade.com.

The event is an important one on the Sikh calendar, he noted.

“We look forward to welcoming people of all ages and ethnicities to celebrate along with us at this free, family-friendly event.”

The float-filled parade begins at the Sikh temple (12885 85 Ave., Surrey), travels along 124 Street to 75 Avenue, along 76 Avenue and then on 128 Street before a return to the temple.

Organizers of the event, along with partner agencies including Fraser Health, Surrey RCMP and City of Surrey’s bylaw department, remind parade vendors and participants to observe safe practices. Those details are found on the event website.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

SurreyVaisakhi

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man manages to pull over and pass out before anyone is hurt
Next story
Safety, security concerns lead to relocation of South Surrey’s overnight shelter

Just Posted

Participants in the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk the streets of Cloverdale Saturday night (Feb. 25) during the perambulating portion of the two-month fundraising drive. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night raises more than $274K, breaks previous year’s record

teaser photo
Surrey’s Tamanawis shoots for history tonight in B.C. final of junior boys basketball tourney

Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade fills streets in Newton. (File photo: Gord Goble).
‘Significant crowds’ expected for April return of Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade after 3-year absence

Guests at White Rock’s daytime warming centre trudge through the snow to seek a safe space with meals, socializing and clothing one late December morning. (Contributed photo)
Safety, security concerns lead to relocation of South Surrey’s overnight shelter