Sicamous RCMP are seeking a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred near Parkview Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP seek suspect after youth sexually assaulted near school

Incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21

Sicamous RCMP are investigating after a 14-year-old youth was sexually assaulted near Parkview Elementary School.

Police said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The victim and her 13-year-old friend were walking near the school and Parkland Mall when they were approached by an unknown man who asked, “Hey, do you know…?”

“Without finishing the sentence, he grabbed the 14 year old,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau in an Oct. 23 media release. “Both youths began screaming and the man released his grip, allowing them to be able to run away.”

Police are now looking for the man who was described as Caucasian, approximately 40 years old, no facial hair, wearing a black toque, a black zip-up jacket and sunglasses.

Police said the youth did everything correctly by screaming and running away.

“We commend their bravery,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

School District 83 has notified parents of the incident.

“We are asking parent(s)/guardian(s)/caregiver(s) to have a conversation with your child(ren) regarding what to do if they are approached by a stranger,” said Superintendent Donna Kriger. “This information, along with a response plan, will be shared with all SD83 schools to ensure that an age-appropriate message is shared with students within the district.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident, or who may have been in the area, is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

