Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

More to come…

READ MORE: Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireShuswapShuswap Lake

Previous story
Man injured after shooting in Surrey home
Next story
New BC Prosecution document guides against excessive incarceration of Indigenous people

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in a home on Saturday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man injured after shooting in Surrey home

High school ultimate (frisbee) teams from across B.C. will play for provincial championships at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey from May 26-29. (File photo: Nick Greenizan)
B.C. school ball hockey and ultimate frisbee championships played in Surrey from May 26-29

(RCMP logo)
More arrests made in Cloverdale teen swarm attack