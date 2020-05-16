Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo reminded residents on May 16, 2020 to stay in their local area while enjoying the May long weekend, adding he hopes travel options can be expanded in “a few weeks.” (Contributed)

Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Greg Kyllo reminded people to avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo says residents still need to avoid non-essential travel due to COVID-19, but hopes that will change in a few weeks time.

“As we enter the long weekend I want to remind people to be mindful of the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry in making sure that we’re washing our hands frequently, that ‘we’re maintaining our social distancing,” Kyllo said in a video posted Saturday, May 16.

Kyllo thanked residents for their patience throughout the pandemic so far, before suggesting travel guidelines could soon become more relaxed.

“I’m hoping that in the next few weeks as we see the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline in B.C., we can then look to opening up additional travel opportunities, regionally and provincially, and eventually hopefully get back to some normalcy and see some international travellers come visit us here in the Shuswap as well,” he said.

Kyllo said that while Dr. Bonnie Henry has recently advised British Columbians they can expand their social bubble up to six people, it remains important that people avoid any non-essential travel.

Kyllo suggested that for people living in the Shuswap, home is as beautiful a place as any.

“We live in such a beautiful region in the Shuswap — just look around us here,” said Kylo with the Salmon Arm Wharf serving as a backdrop. “Why would anybody want to leave this to go somewhere else over the May long weekend?”

READ MORE: First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

READ MORE: Trudeau hopes government can help Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aldergrove man covers first two months rent for food bank in new digs
Next story
Pandemic an opportunity for B.C. wineries to reset, reinvent

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

COVID-19: ‘There’s no penalty, there’s no pressure’ to return to in-class learning in Surrey

Education minister outlines plan for part-time in-person schooling by June 1

Temporary shelter established at South Surrey’s Peace Portal Alliance

Church and Options Community Services society aim to keep homeless safe during pandemic

Pandemic an opportunity for B.C. wineries to reset, reinvent

What could wineries look like this summer? That’s what the BC Wine Insitute is working on

Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Greg Kyllo reminded people to avoid non-essential travel over the long weekend

Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

B.C. was starting to see a drop in overdose-related deaths by the end of 2019

Aldergrove man covers first two months rent for food bank in new digs

Sunny Sharma surprised the managers with a $1,000 cheque Saturday during their move

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Fraser Valley trainer brings ‘San Juasn’t’ half marathon to her team after race cancelled in U.S.

It was a full half-marathon experience for just four runners with spectators, noise-makers and more

Man jumps into parked vehicle with people inside, chokes puppy: New Westminster police

The puppy, named Luna, is recovering from its injuries

Most Read