Good winter tires are a must in the Shuswap. (File photo)

Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?

ICBC dial-a-claims go up as winter storm takes toll

The winter storm has made for a busy week at ICBC, handling thousands of vehicle damage claims since last week’s snowfall.

According to ICBC statistics, the Crown corporation received 12,5oo calls through its dial-a-claim centre between Jan. 10 to 16, all to do with incidents from across the Lower Mainland.

In the week prior, from Jan. 3 to 9, the claim centre handled 11,600 calls.

The busiest day was on Monday, where 3,530 calls were made. On Wednesday, when the blizzard-like conditions led to the province urging residents to avoid travelling, the number of dial-a-claims dropped to 1,882.

It’s too soon to say how much the winter storm will impact the public insurer’s bottom line.

During the worst of the storm, emergency crews were called out to dozens of crashes as commuters tried to drive through inclement conditions. That’s left some wondering if snow tires should be mandatory in the region during the winter months.

Currently, snow tires are only mandatory on majour highways, such as the Coquihalla Highway or Sea-to-Sky Highway.

What do you think?


Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Mounties seize ‘significant’ load of stolen mail
Next story
Two-vehicle crash leads to argument in South Surrey

Just Posted

Greedy family’s maid overcomes them all in Surrey Little Theatre’s latest play

‘The Late Christopher Bean’ is staged at Clayton-area theatre for a month starting Jan. 23

Fire truck, police car hit in chain of crashes on Hwy. 99 in South Surrey

‘People weren’t paying attention,’ says Surrey assistant fire chief

Two-vehicle crash leads to argument in South Surrey

Police investigating after one driver left the scene

Final Four set at Surrey RCMP Classic, where a new champ will be crowned

Guildford Park beats Semiahmoo, ending Totems’ three-year championship run

City of Surrey spends $1.2M on winter maintenance – so far

Total budget of $3.7M; 7,000 tonnes of salt used

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?

ICBC dial-a-claims go up as winter storm takes toll

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Abbotsford bank ATM robbery thwarted by woman standing her ground

Police arrest alleged known robber running down South Fraser wearing balaclava

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Dad of missing Abbotsford woman charged after allegedly exposing himself in park

Barry Shpeley charged with sexual assault and assault

VIDEO: Semi driver records 22 crashes in one icy trip from Chilliwack to Abbotsford

‘Treacherous’ morning had emergency crews struggling to reach stranded drivers

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Most Read