FILE – Wildfire burning in the Okanagan. (Naomi Parkman Sansome/Facebook)

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Concerned British Columbians are hoping a petition urging B.C. Wildfire Services to implement a full fire ban will help reduce the risk of wildfires.

The ‘Keep B.C. Green Full Fire Ban Now’ petition was created on Change.org recently.

“It’s our right to protect our homes, families, livelihoods, forests and environment around us,” the petition reads.

“The normal process of fire restrictions leave our communities at risk. It is not even the middle of May and we have HUMAN caused fires causing evacuations, devastating the land and polluting our air.”

READ MORE: Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

READ MORE: Fire officials warn of ‘overwintering’ fires as winter melts away

The initiative was started by Cambria Volonte, who set a goal of a thousand signatures. 

“To say an experience of a campfire is worth the economic impact these fires have on our communities or the emotional impact on those that are chased from their homes. If you are not directly affected by the fires your health and those of your loved ones is still compromised, smoke travels as we all know,” wrote Volonte.

ALSO READ: Small South Okanagan wildfire under control

This year so far, 94.6 per cent of fires have been human-caused, totalling 174.

There were 28 human caused active fires as of Sunday evening.

Previous story
Man arrested after police standoff and fire at Abbotsford home

Just Posted

Structure fire destroys Surrey tire shop, closes section of Fraser Highway

RCMP have closed Fraser Highway down to traffic from 152 Street to 88 Avenue

Peace Arch Hospital, Sources requesting volunteers

Program to help seniors get home safely after hospital stay

Winners to come to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Former Zellers to also include a gym and daycare

Delta looking to add over 30 dedicated pickleball courts by 2022

The program would see eight outdoor pickleball courts built in North Delta before the end of 2019

UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old girl found

Mikayla Logan was last seen in Guildford on Tuesday, May 14

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Man arrested after police standoff and fire at Abbotsford home

Suspect allegedly breached conditions to not be near victim or her home

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several day, but grew substantially Sunday

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened after multi-vehicle crash east of Chilliwack

Westbound lanes near Herrling Island were closed for hours amid busy holiday weekend traffic

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Most Read