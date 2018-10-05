Surrey RCMP is investigating reports of shots fired overnight in South Surrey.

Police say there were multiple reports of shots being fired in the 3300-block of 194 Street at approximately 1 a.m. Friday (Oct. 5).

Evidence of shooting has been located at the scene; police are investigating a vehicle which was left on fire at the intersection of 28 Avenue and 188 Street around the same time. The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation.

Spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said that, as of Friday afternoon, there were no further details to be released, but urged any members of the public with information about the incident to come forward.

Information can be reported to Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, for anonymity, to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.solvecrime.ca.

