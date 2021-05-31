Shots fired overnight at Newton house

Nobody was injured, police say

Surrey Mounties are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Newton at about 1 a.m. Monday.

This was in the 13500-block of 64A Avenue. Nobody was injured, police say.

Corporal Vanessa Munn said police initially responded to a report of “a mischief to a window.”

She said the motive remains unknown but added that “based on the initial investigation, there is nothing to suggest that there is any link to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



