Surrey RCMP is investigating an overnight shooting in Whalley. (File Photo: Lauren Collins)

Shots fired in Whalley overnight, police say

One man was injured and transported to hospital

The Surrey RCMP is investigating after shots were fired in Whalley on Thursday night (Nov. 3).

According to the police, reports of shots fired in the area of King George Boulevard and 92 Avenue came in at 10:14 p.m.

One male was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

The motive is not yet known.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information or dashcam footage around King George Blvd between 88th Ave and 96th Ave to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2022-168476.


surrey rcmp

