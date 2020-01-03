Shots fired in South Surrey, one injured

Incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 15900-block of 26 Avenue

Police say one person was taken to hospital this morning after shots were fired in Morgan Creek. (File photo)

Police are in South Surrey’s Morgan Creek neighbourhood this morning (Friday) after shots were fired, leaving one male with injuries.

According to a news release, Mounties were alerted to an incident in the 15900-block of 26 Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, evidence was located confirming that shots had been fired, including a male suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. The male victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release states.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time, the release adds.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, referencing file #2020-1098.