Delta police responded to a call of shots fired in a North Delta neighbourhood Friday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Targeted shooting in a residential neighbourhood in North Delta Friday, says Delta Police

Police say the male victim is known to them

One person is injured after a targeted shooting in North Delta at around 7:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of 119 Street Friday (April 28) night, says Delta Police.

Acting Insp. James Sandberg, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, stated in a release Saturday (April 29) that they believe the shooting was targeted.

“The victim of this shooting is known to police and is involved in the British Columbia Gang Conflict,” stated Sandberg.

The male victim was transported to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police say the suspect left the scene in a dark SUV before police arrived.

Delta Police asks anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact them at(604)946-4411 and quote file number 2023-9588.


Just Posted

