Police investigate after shots were fired between two vehicles near 96 Avenue and148 Street Thursday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Shots fired between two vehicles in Surrey

Police appealing for dash-cam footage

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired between two vehicles Thursday.

Police confirmed late Thursday night that the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 96 Avenue and 148 Street.

“The two vehicles were described as a white Ford Expedition type and a white Lexus or Infinity type vehicle,” a news release states.

“The vehicles were travelling at a high rate of speed and where last seen going north on 148th Street.”

Officers responding to the area “located several shell casings,” the release adds.

No injuries or damage to property were reported. The intersection was closed while police investigated.

Police are asking for anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-camera footage of the incident or the vehicles involved to call 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police investigate after shots were fired between two vehicles near 96 Avenue and148 Street Thursday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police investigate after shots were fired between two vehicles near 96 Avenue and148 Street Thursday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176
Next story
B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Just Posted

Surrey man charged in Campbell River RCMP drug sting, along with nine others

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

Shots fired between two vehicles in Surrey

Police appealing for dash-cam footage

STORM WATCH: Lower Mainland hit with snow as forecasters anticipate cold snap

Weather reports, BC Ferry cancellations, power outages, school info and more

Why do Surrey businesses use ‘White Rock’ in their name?

White Rock has a little more ‘sizzle’ to it, KPU marketing professor says

Cloverdale author pens first book

Autobiography chronicles nearly a decade spent working in Bangkok

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Wind warning issued for region by Environment Canada, not clear when sailings will resume

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Grab your shovels and salt: More than 25 cm of snow on way to Lower Mainland

Dusting of snow forecast for low elevations

Most Read