Shots fired between two vehicles in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired between two vehicles Thursday.

Police confirmed late Thursday night that the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 96 Avenue and 148 Street.

“The two vehicles were described as a white Ford Expedition type and a white Lexus or Infinity type vehicle,” a news release states.

“The vehicles were travelling at a high rate of speed and where last seen going north on 148th Street.”

Officers responding to the area “located several shell casings,” the release adds.

No injuries or damage to property were reported. The intersection was closed while police investigated.

Police are asking for anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-camera footage of the incident or the vehicles involved to call 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca



