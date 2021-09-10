Shots fired at Surrey RCMP officer in Newton area; suspect vehicle sought

Anyone with dashcam footage related to this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Surrey RCMP’s Major Crime Section is investigating after shots were fired at an officer Friday night (Sept. 10).

What follows is the unedited news release sent by Surrey RCMP at 10:40 p.m.:

“At approximately 8:55 p.m. a Surrey RCMP Frontline Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a black sedan that was westbound on 82 Avenue just past 128 Street.

“When the officer engaged their emergency lights, the driver of the sedan reached outside their vehicle window and fired two gunshots at the officer. The officer pursued a short distance before pulling over in the interest of preventing further danger to the public. The officer was not physically injured in the incident; however, they are shaken by what transpired.

“At this time, the vehicle is described as a black sedan. Obtaining a more detailed description of the vehicle and the driver are a top investigational priority. More details may be released as they come available. Investigators are requesting anyone who was a witness to this incident, or anyone with dashcam footage related to this incident, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is urged not to approach it, and should call 911 immediately. The driver of this vehicle is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“The public will note an increased police presence in the area, with the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and the Combines Forces Special Enforcement Unit also assisting in the area.

“There is a road closure in effect on 82 Avenue between 128 Street and 124 Street. The roadway is expected to be closed for some time as the Integrated Forensic Identification Service collects evidence in the area.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.”