Shots fired at occupied Lower Mainland residence

Bullets were fired at a house along Mountainview Crescent on Sunday, March 12. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A home in Maple Ridge was the target of gunfire Sunday night.

Police surrounded a home in the 21700 block area of Mountainview Crescent at around 9 p.m. March 12 after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots fired.

When police arrived on scene – including general duty members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Ridge Meadows Investigational Support Team, and the RCMP’s Police Dog Services – they discovered that an occupied residence in the area had been hit by gunfire.

Police didn’t say how many people were in the residence at the time of the shooting or if there were any children in the house at the time, only that there were no injuries.

“The victims are cooperating with the police investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Grimmer with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

They did not specify how many shots had been fired at the home, nor whether the home or its occupants were known to police.

However, several neighbours described hearing between five and eight shots. Neighbours also noted they did not see any ambulances or fire trucks on scene, just police.

Following the shooting a car fire was reported in the 27100 block of 104 Avenue and, Grimmer said, police are working to determine if the incidents are linked to each other.

Grimmer added police remain on scene Monday morning, including the Ridge Meadows’ RCMP Forensic Identification Team and Victim Services is being offered to residents.

Police would not say how many suspects they are looking for nor did they release a description of the suspect vehicle.

“The investigation is in the early stages however, police do not believe this incident is related to the IHIT investigation that occurred in the 21800 block of 122 Avenue on March 4th,” added Grimmer.

Anyone with information and/or home security footage from the area of Mountainview Crescent or the 27100 block of 104 Avenue who have not already spoken to police are being asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Maple RidgeShooting