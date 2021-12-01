Shots fired at North Delta home

Police investigating shots fired in the 7400-block of 116A Street around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 1

Delta police are investigating after shots were fired at a North Delta home early Wednesday morning.

According to a DPD press release, police responded to a call regarding shots fired at a home in the 7400-block of 116A Street around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 1.

“Officers were dispatched immediately to the area and fortunately determined that no one had been injured in the home,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Police secured the scene and began collecting evidence and canvasing for witnesses and video.

The Real Time Intelligence Center – BC was notified, as per protocol, ensuring police agencies throughout Metro Vancouver had up-to-date information about the incident.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with any information, including witnesses or anyone with a dash cam who was in the area at the time of the shooting, is urged to contact the Delta Police Police at 604-946-4411.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or make a report online at solvecrime.ca.



