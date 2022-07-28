The 8300-block of 142A Street in Newton. (Photo: Google.com)

The 8300-block of 142A Street in Newton. (Photo: Google.com)

Shots fired at Newton residence overnight, no injuries reported

Police received the report at 3:14 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. It happened in the 8300-block of 142A Street

Surrey Mounties are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in the 8300-block of 142A Street in Newton overnight. Nobody was injured.

Police received the report at 3:14 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

“Frontline officers attended the area and spoke with a homeowner who discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their residence,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. “The motive of this shooting has not yet been determined. Residents in the area can expect to see police canvassing for CCTV footage and additional witnesses.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or has dash camera footage from the area to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

ShootingSurreysurrey rcmp

Previous story
Canada asked France extradite priest facing sexual assault charge in Nunavut
Next story
Dr. Pauline Greaves named BC NDP candidate for Surrey South byelection

Just Posted

The 8300-block of 142A Street in Newton. (Photo: Google.com)
Shots fired at Newton residence overnight, no injuries reported

Puck used for Surrey’s Powerplay Hockey League. (Submitted photo)
Fall face-off for Surrey’s Powerplay youth hockey league, focused on fun and affordability

Sergeant Kaleigh Paddon of Surrey Police Services (SPS) poses for a photo with Ragnar, at Surrey Police Headquarters in Surrey on Wednesday (July 27). Ragnar completed his training with VICD Service Dogs the same day and is deployed as SPS’s Operational Stress Injury (OSI) dog. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media photo)
Surrey Police Service adds trained stress-relief dog to crew

Dr. Pauline Greaves has been announced as the BC NDP candidate for the Surrey South byelection, which was made necessary by the resignation of former BC Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux in April. Greaves will face BC Liberal candidate Elenore Sturko, at this point the only other announced candidate in the riding. Contributed photo
Dr. Pauline Greaves named BC NDP candidate for Surrey South byelection