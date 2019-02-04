Shot Transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Transit Police Constable Josh Harms says he thanks God his injuries were not worse.

The 27-year-old cop, who has been described as a “high flier” and an “excellent cop who digs” and “gets valid arrests,”

was twice shot in the arm at Surrey Scott Road SkyTrain Station while in the line of duty, on January 30.

He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital and released later that night. The next day, he was at the Metro Vancouver Transit Police headquarters.

“I have so many reasons to be grateful, and so many people to thank,” Harms said Monday.

“I thank God my injuries were not worse. Though I have a long road ahead, I am going to make a full recovery and rejoin my colleagues as soon as possible.”

He is expected to undergo surgery this week.

Harms also expressed gratitude to his fellow police and others.

“I have received support from many, and am thankful for everyone who has expressed well-wishes. In particular, I thank the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Surrey and Burnaby RCMP, Lower Mainland ERT, the staff at B.C. Ambulance Service and Royal Columbian Hospital,” Harms said. “I would also like to thank the many members of the public who expressed their support.

“Finally,” he said, “I would like to express my gratitude to my wife and family.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

Just Posted

Shot Transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Man, 19, arrested for alleged indecent act near Surrey high school

Arrest in connection with a Jan. 10 alleged indecent act near Sullivan Heights School

City of Surrey proposal to allow 24-7 road construction rejected by council

Council votes against amending noise bylaw to allow overnight projects

North Delta teen crooner to sing at gospel competion

Fifteen-year-old Nick Kluftinger ranks Sinatra and Nat King Cole among his favourite performers

Fitness instructors, trainers in Surrey join union representing city workers

CUPE 402 gains 206 new members following Jan. 25 vote

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

Langley man commits crime to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Most Read