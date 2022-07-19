Black Press file photo.

Black Press file photo.

Shopping survey suggests most Surreyites would rather shop at a store than online

706 Surrey residents responded to the Surrey Board of Trade survey

Two-thirds of 706 Surrey residents who responded to a Surrey Board of Trade survey on shopping indicate they would rather shop at a store than online.

The #SurreyStrong Shop Local Campaign’s shopper survey aims to help local retailers understand the priorities of Surrey shoppers “and how they can adapt their business to draw in more customers.

“The campaign builds on our work from the previous year with the main objective being to inspire the community to shop local,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board. “Shopping local helps create jobs, and contributes to investments in public infrastructure, and into the community.”

The survey revealed respondents preferred shopping at local businesses to support the local economy and consider it important to “give back” to the community.

While lower prices do tend to influence people’s decisions to shop online or outside of Surrey more than half of those who did the survey indicate they are willing to pay a premium to support local businesses.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

local businessShop LocalSurrey

Previous story
National avian flu outbreak launches B.C. bird feeder safety debate
Next story
VIDEO: Police open investigation after vehicle spotted driving on White Rock Pier

Just Posted

People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns this Saturday, July 23, for the third of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Market Days returns this Saturday in Cloverdale

Black Press file photo.
Shopping survey suggests most Surreyites would rather shop at a store than online

Manobhira “Manu” Nellutla chats about his life while living and working in three different countries. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Manu Nellutla, a local author, sits down for a coffee and a chat

Surrey is asking residents to water trees along their street. (Photo: City of Surrey)
City of Surrey asking residents to water trees on their street