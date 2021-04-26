UPDATE: Wrong home targeted in Pitt Meadows shooting

RCMP are in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows Monday morning (April 26, 2021) as they investigate an overnight shooting that targeted the wrong home. (Neil Corbett/The News)RCMP are in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows Monday morning (April 26, 2021) as they investigate an overnight shooting that targeted the wrong home. (Neil Corbett/The News)
A RCMP officer marks bullet holes in a home that Mounties say was wrongly targeted in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows Monday morning, April 26, 2021. (Neil Corbett/The News)A RCMP officer marks bullet holes in a home that Mounties say was wrongly targeted in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows Monday morning, April 26, 2021. (Neil Corbett/The News)
RCMP mark shell casings in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows Monday morning (April 26, 2021) as they investigate an overnight shooting that targeted the wrong home. (Neil Corbett/The News)RCMP mark shell casings in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows Monday morning (April 26, 2021) as they investigate an overnight shooting that targeted the wrong home. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Mounties were called to Pitt Meadows Monday morning after an overnight targeted shooting at an incorrect address.

Ridge Meadows RCMP received a call around 2:45 a.m. from a resident reporting what they said sounded like gun shots followed by a car speeding away in the 18800-block area of 122nd Avenue, according to Const. Julie Klaussner.

Police said they arrived on scene to find bullet holes in a residence, and shell casings in the area.

“The residence is not known to police and has no history of criminal activity,” Klaussner said.

A resident in the area told Black Press Media they heard nine or 10 gun shots at about 2:44 a.m. that sounded like firecrackers.

Police confirm no injuries were reported.

Officers will remain in the area collecting evidence, including security footage. They are asking residents in the neighbourhood to check their home surveillance camera from around the time of the incident and to contact RCMP with any suspicious activity.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured sedan.

“An event like this is very disturbing and causes much anxiety for the community,” stated Inspector Wendy Mehat. “Investigations of this nature do take time as we want to be thorough but please know that police are actively in the area and investigating this incident.”

Motorists can expect road closures in the area.

To report any information regarding this incident anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

