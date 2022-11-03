Surrey RCMP car. (file photo)

Surrey RCMP car. (file photo)

UPDATE: 1 man shot in Whalley, burned car found nearby

Surrey RCMP are investigating the ‘isolated’ incident

A shooting in Whalley, involving “parties known to each other,” has left one man suffering from serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP were called to 13500 block of 89 Avenue at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 2) to a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, they found an injured 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to hospital.

Police are reporting that he is now in stable condition.

Mounties spoke to witnesses around the neighbourhood to gather information for the investigation, which RCMP say is still in the early stages.

“Initial indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other,” reads a release from Surrey RCMP.

Early this morning (Nov. 3), a vehicle on fire was found nearby the shooting scene, in the area of 13300-block and 88A Avenue which was reported to RCMP.

“Early indications are that this is a stolen vehicle, that fled the area after the shooting. Further analysis will be done to confirm any linkages to the shooting,” a release from Thursday morning by Surrey RCMP reads.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash-camera footage taken around the area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-167759. To make an anonymous report contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Someone is selling off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments with Surrey auctioneer

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP car. (file photo)
UPDATE: 1 man shot in Whalley, burned car found nearby

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Someone is selling off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments with Surrey auctioneer

Harry Bains, Surrey city councillor-elect. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Councillor-elect Harry Bains wants to ‘do the right thing’

Logan La Roue underwent extensive rehab to learn how to walk again after her spinal tumour was successfully removed, leading to her chronic pain being cured. (Contributed photo)
‘My world stopped’: White Rock resident nearly loses ability to walk due to spinal tumour