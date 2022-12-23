Shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhoood leaves 1 man injured

A man was found by police in Whalley Thursday (Dec. 22) night, suffering from a gunshot wound.
At about 9:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP arrived on scene following reports of gunfire.
Shots were reportedly fired at a residence in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road.
A male shooting victim was found and taken to hospital.
Police are in the early stages of their investigation, speaking with witnesses and gathering information as they seek a motive for the shooting.
Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information — including dash camera footage in the area of Grosvenor Road between 9 p.m. and 10 pm. Dec. 22 — to contact them at
@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.