Shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhoood leaves 1 man injured

The shooting occurred Thursday (Dec. 22) night in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road

A shooting in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road in Surrey on Thursday, Dec. 22 has led to one man with gunshot wounds being treated in hospital. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A man was found by police in Whalley Thursday (Dec. 22) night, suffering from a gunshot wound.

At about 9:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP arrived on scene following reports of gunfire.

Shots were reportedly fired at a residence in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road.

A male shooting victim was found and taken to hospital.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation, speaking with witnesses and gathering information as they seek a motive for the shooting.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information — including dash camera footage in the area of Grosvenor Road between 9 p.m. and 10 pm. Dec. 22 — to contact them at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-193903.

