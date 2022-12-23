A shooting in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road in Surrey on Thursday, Dec. 22 has led to one man with gunshot wounds being treated in hospital. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A shooting in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road in Surrey on Thursday, Dec. 22 has led to one man with gunshot wounds being treated in hospital. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhoood leaves 1 man injured

The shooting occurred Thursday (Dec. 22) night in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road

A man was found by police in Whalley Thursday (Dec. 22) night, suffering from a gunshot wound.

At about 9:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP arrived on scene following reports of gunfire.

Shots were reportedly fired at a residence in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road.

A male shooting victim was found and taken to hospital.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation, speaking with witnesses and gathering information as they seek a motive for the shooting.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information — including dash camera footage in the area of Grosvenor Road between 9 p.m. and 10 pm. Dec. 22 — to contact them at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-193903.

