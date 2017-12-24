Surrey RCMP are investigating another shooting in Surrey. The latest happened in Whalley on Saturday night. One man was taken to hospital in serious condition. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Shooting in Surrey Saturday night leaves man in serious condition

Police looking for suspect after city’s latest shooting happened in 13500 block of 105th Avenue

SURREY — Police in Surrey are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot in Whalley Saturday night.

Surrey RCMP say shots-fired calls came in around 8:50 p.m. in the 13500 block of 105th Avenue.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say. A witness at the scene says the man was shot several times.

RCMP describe the suspect, who was seen driving away after the shooting, as an Asian male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP say initial indications are that this is a targeted incident and the shooting does not appear to be related to the “ongoing gang conflict.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2017-182646. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
