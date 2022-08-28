Shooting in South Surrey leaves man with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are still investigating the shooting

Scene of the shooting from Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the 16600 block of 19 Avenue in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Shots were reportedly fired last night in South Surrey, leaving one man with serious wounds.

On Saturday (Aug. 27) night at about 11 p.m., Surrey RCMP found “a male suffering from serious injuries” in the 16600 block of 19th Avenue, reports Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

The area of 19 Avenue between 166 and 167 Street was closed to vehicle traffic, but has since opened.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. Police conducted neighbourhood canvassing and spoke to witnesses for details.

“Indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other,” Gillies said.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 19th avenue between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file: 2022-129469. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Shootingsurrey rcmp