Scene of the shooting from Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the 16600 block of 19 Avenue in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Scene of the shooting from Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the 16600 block of 19 Avenue in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Shooting in South Surrey leaves man with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are still investigating the shooting

Shots were reportedly fired last night in South Surrey, leaving one man with serious wounds.

On Saturday (Aug. 27) night at about 11 p.m., Surrey RCMP found “a male suffering from serious injuries” in the 16600 block of 19th Avenue, reports Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

The area of 19 Avenue between 166 and 167 Street was closed to vehicle traffic, but has since opened.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. Police conducted neighbourhood canvassing and spoke to witnesses for details.

“Indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other,” Gillies said.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of 19th avenue between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file: 2022-129469. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island’s drought rating rises to level 3

Just Posted

Akhil Jobanputra performed at King George Hub in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
PHOTOS: Vancouver Musicians ‘Play the Parks’ at King George Hub in Surrey

Scene of the shooting from Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the 16600 block of 19 Avenue in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Shooting in South Surrey leaves man with ‘serious’ injuries

Jim Ullock walks through the Cloverdale Softball Training Centre on the Fairgrounds. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Love of the game: Cloverdale’s Jim Ullock turns passion into full-time work

Police say 47-year-old Frank James of Surrey was the man killed in Clayton Aug. 24. (Photo: IHIT handout)
Clayton murder victim identified

Pop-up banner image