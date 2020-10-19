Police surround a vehicle with smashed windows outside Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening (Oct. 18) at around 9 p.m., in possible connection to a shooting in Surrey at the intersection of 184th Street and 80th Avenue earlier that evening. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Shooting in rural Surrey leads police to vehicle with smashed windows at Langley hospital

‘It is believed that this is a targeted event and the general public is not at risk,’ Surrey RCMP say

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating what it calls a targeted shooting in a rural area of Cloverdale Sunday evening (Oct. 18).

At around 8:44 p.m. police responded to a reports of shots fired in the 18300-block of 80th Avenue, and soon tracked a vehicle heading to Langley Memorial Hospital with two occupants suffering from gunshot wounds.

Just after 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 16500 block of Northview Crescent. “Evidence suggests that this vehicle is associated to the shooting,” says a news release.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and investigators are reviewing all available details to determine exactly what happened and what lead up to these events,” police say. “It is believed that this is a targeted event and the general public is not at risk.”

In Surrey, 80th Avenue will be closed between Harvie Road and 188 Street “for an unknown length of time.”

(Story continues below video)

At the hospital in Langley, a Black Press Media freelancer said the suspect SUV appeared to have some of its windows smashed out.

“The vehicle was covered in police tape and numerous RCMP members could be seen inspecting it,” the freelancer said in an email. “It appears the hospital may also have been put on lockdown as a precaution. A police dog service team searched the area around the hospital for evidence.”

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

