Surrey RCMP investigate after a shooting in Newton Monday, Sept. 14. Police say a man was targeted but was not hit. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Shooting in Newton linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict, Surrey police say

RCMP say two men were chasing intended victim before shots fired in the 12900-block of 65A Avenue

A man was targeted, but not hit, in a Monday night Newton shooting that has ties to gang activity, Surrey RCMP say.

Police say the shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m., which was when they were called to investigate a report of shots fired in the 12900-block of 65A Avenue. RCMP say they found an uninjured man who had been the target of a shooting.

In a release sent Tuesday morning, police say the found “evidence confirming that a shooting had occurred” and that early indications are that the intended victim had been pursued by two men at the time of the shooting.

The parties involved in the shooting are believed to be known to one another and associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“While there is no indication of any on-going risk to the public, when this shooting took place it put community members in danger,” says Staff Sergeant Kirk Duncan, General Investigation Unit Commander. “This type of violence has no place in our community.”

Police say this is the 21st shooting of 2020 in Surrey.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


