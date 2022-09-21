Shooting death near 88 Ave. in Surrey has IHIT searching for witnesses to morning crime

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of Tuesday’s (Sept. 20) homicide in Surrey as Richard Ofosuhene, found passed out in a running vehicle that morning, in the 8800-block of 127 Street.

Ofosuhene, 27, was from Edmonton, and known to police. Police suspected him of having ties to drug trafficking in Alberta, and say the injuries he suffered were a result of being shot.

IHIT is asking for any witnesses or dash-cam footage.

“We’re urging anyone who was in the area of 88 Avenue and 127 Street (between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.), who has yet to speak with police to contact IHIT,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and it does not appear to be connected to the gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT info line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

-With files from Tom Zillich

