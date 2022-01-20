Surrey RCMP headquarters pictured in March, 2021. Surrey RCMP is now investigating a third shooting in less than 48 hours. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Shooting at Surrey house sends man to hospital

Surrey RCMP say shooting was targeted

A shooting at a Fleetwood house has left a man with “non-life-threatening” injuries, police say.

Around 1:44 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 20), Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a man shot inside a house in the 8700-block of 152 Street, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

While the investigation is “still in the early stages, initial indications are that the shooting was targeted,” Munn noted.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who was in the area and has dash-camera footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

This is the third shooting in Surrey since Tuesday night.

