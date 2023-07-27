Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre
Next story
Human Rights Tribunal approves $23B First Nations child welfare settlement

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team stand for a pic after winning a silver medal in North Delta’s Summer Wrap Up tournament, held from July 20 - 23 in North Delta. It was the squad’s third medal in as many tournaments after winning two golds in a row. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Shawn Stroh, Matt Pelzer (head coach), and Ryan Payment. (Photo submitted: Kimberly Stroh)
Cloverdale U8 Spurs cap season with silver

Top left: Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital Monday afternoon are working to determine if this burned van was involved. (Screenshot from video from Shane MacKichan), Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announces that council has voted to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in Surre on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski talks to media in Surrey on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Fleetwood Park takes on Enver Creek in the final of the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Parkin Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Enver Creek won 69- 68 in the final seconds. (Photo: Anna Burns), Ayodeji in the Higher Ground Dance Battle at Car Free Day in Surrey on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Roughly 22 Surrey firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke and flames in a vacant building in Whalley Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

The Coast Capital Savings building in Surrey, on King George Boulevard. (Photo: wikimedia.org)
These 9 ‘significant buildings’ in Surrey are showcased in expanded ‘Exploring Vancouver’ book

Metro Vancouver Transit Police car. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Three arrested for violent ‘unprovoked’ attack near Surrey SkyTrain station