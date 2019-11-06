Shirts, sheets, and shoes now accepted at Surrey, White Rock Return-It Depots

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program at 10 locations in Surrey, White Rock

Surrey residents now have a convenient way to drop off their old or ‘unloved’ clothing items, which currently comprises approximately five per cent of the region’s municipal solid waste.

Based on the success of a pilot project launched earlier this year, the initiative has been expanded from 13 to 32 depot locations in the Lower Mainland.

Allen Langdon, president and CEO of Return-It, said the overwhelming abundance of discarded clothing inspired the new program.

“The average adult throws out about 81 pounds of clothing and other textiles every year,” Langdon explained. “In Metro Vancouver alone, 40,000 tonnes of textiles end up in the landfill annually, making up approximately five per cent of the region’s municipal solid waste. Those numbers provide a clear rationale for our new expanded program.”

Return-It has partnered with used clothing trader Bank & Vogue to pursue a shared mandate of diverting waste from landfill.

Items collected through the program are distributed to reuse organizations within Western Canada.

Accepted items include a wide range of clothing, shoes and household textiles such as blankets and towels.

“Most of us have unused clothing taking up space at home,” Langdon added. “Now, more B.C. residents can conveniently recycle textiles while they’re returning refundable beverage containers and other items. I’m optimistic we’ll be able to continue to expand the program across the province.”

Permanent collection facility for textiles are now located at: Fleetwood Bottle Depot (15093 Fraser Hwy.), Guilford Bottle Depot (14727 108th Ave.), Jenill Recycling (13140 88th Ave.), Newton Bottle Depot (110-13245 72nd Ave.), Panorama Village Return-It (15157 Highway 10), Semiahmoo Bottle Depot (28-15515 24th Ave.), Scott Road Bottle Depot (12111 86th Ave.), Sur-Del Bottle Depot (8962 Holt Rd.), Surrey Central Return-It (13845 104th Ave.) and White Rock Return-It Depot (3221 140th Street).

During the last seven months, Return-It collected 1,640 bags of textiles – weighing over 26 metric tonnes – as part of the program to help breathe new life into old garments

For a list of Return-It depots and centres that accept textiles, people visit return-it.ca/locations/textiles.

-With files from Amy Reid


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP
Next story
TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Just Posted

Shirts, sheets, and shoes now accepted at Surrey, White Rock Return-It Depots

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program at 10 locations in Surrey, White Rock

Surrey invites residents to ‘help shape future of Fleetwood’ amid SkyTrain planning

City hosting open house on Nov. 13; online survey also launched

Surrey Greens says party wants younger leader

Federal Green Party must choose new leader now that Elizabeth May, 65, has stepped down

Surrey man facing potential charges after pipe bomb found in Kelowna car

The 38-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident

More than 200 books donated to Surrey modular site

Some of the modular locations have set up libraries for the tenants

VIDEO: Regional district calling on province to help remove garbage from Chilliwack homeless camp

River stewards are appealing for help with the huge mess before it’s washed away in Chilliwack River

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program

Shirts, sheets, and even shoes now accepted at Lower Mainland Return-It Depots

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Family of police shooting victim calls for coroner’s inquest

Man killed by Ridge Meadows RCMP during mental health call

Most Read