Lottery winner Kanwar Kapoor. (Submitted photo: BCLC)

LOTTERY

‘She thought I was joking”: Surrey man’s wife reacts to his $1M Lotto Max win

Kanwar Kapoor’s wife needed to see for herself before believing that her husband had won a whopping Maxmillions prize of $1 million from the Oct. 18 Lotto Max draw.

Kapoor says he had to bring her to a retailer to check the ticket at a self-scanner before she understood that the life-changing lottery win was real.

“I was most excited to tell my wife, she thought I was joking and didn’t believe me,” recalled Kapoor, a Surrey resident, in a BCLC news release.

“So, I took her with me to validate it again and showed her the total.”

The winning ticket was bought at a store in Deroche.

Kapoor first learned he won after validating his ticket using the self-scanner at a Petro Canada gas station.

He plans on setting aside some of his winnings for his children’s education.

“This win will give me a bit of cushion and a sense of security,” Kapoor says.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $158 million from Lotto Max, a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (Pacific time).


