Company says it will fix the problem as soon as possible

Shaw is reporting service outages throughout South Surrey and White Rock.

The Internet provider posted an update to its website at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, notifying customers that all Internet, television and home phone services are unavailable in White Rock, Grandview Heights and surrounding areas.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the Shaw notice said.