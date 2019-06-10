‘Shaping Surrey’s Future’ talk with mayor McCallum and others Thursday

Hour-long public event at Civic Hotel, with wine and cheese reception to follow

The future of Surrey’s downtown core is subject of a panel discussion Thursday afternoon (June 13).

The “Shaping Surrey’s Future 2019” event will feature panelists including Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, PCI Developments partner Tim Grant, Safe Software co-founder Dale Lutz and Simon Fraser University vice-president of external relations, Joanne Curry. The panel will be moderated by Rajveer Hundal, a partner at PwC Vancouver Assurance Group.

The hour-long discussion, at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave.) starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, is hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA).

It is a public event, with free registration at eventbrite.ca.

“Expert panelists will converse about the next phase of the highly talked about neighbourhood within one of Canada’s fastest growing cities,” says an event advisory from Laura Ballance Media Group.

“Surrey continues to be counted among the top 10 fastest growing urban centres in Canada, and its rapid population growth is expected to transform Surrey into the largest city in British Columbia by 2030. Much of the growth in terms of business, educational institutions, residential and commercial occurring in the Downtown Core. This panel will discuss where the downtown is as of today, and what the future holds.”

Following the discussion, a wine and cheese reception will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Downtown Surrey BIA, previously known as Whalley Business Improvement Association, was formed in 2003 “to facilitate business improvement, community Economic Development, Business Revitalization and enhancement to the North Surrey area,” according to a post at downtownsurreybia. “Our goal is to assist businesses and commercial property owners in Downtown Surrey build a vibrant, safe, and livable downtown.”

