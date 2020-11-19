The Sustainable Energy Engineering Building on University Boulevard in Surrey. (Photo: sfu.ca)

The Sustainable Energy Engineering Building on University Boulevard in Surrey. (Photo: sfu.ca)

SFU Surrey’s ‘circuit board’ building earns LEED certification for ‘green’ design

Landmark structure designed by the late Bing Thom/Revery Architecture

Simon Fraser University’s newest building in Surrey has been awarded LEED Gold Certification, for leadership in energy and environmental design.

The five-storey Sustainable Energy Engineering Building “represents SFU’s first major step in expanding beyond its Central City campus to become an integrated academic precinct within Surrey’s evolving City Centre neighbourhood,” according to a news release from Cristina Belmonte PR.

Designed by the late Bing Thom/Revery Architecture, the $126-million building opened in April 2019 on University Drive, north of 102A Avenue. It’s purpose-built to house SFU’s Sustainable Energy Engineering (SEE) program.

• RELATED STORY: SFU unveils campus expansion in Surrey for clean tech studies.

(Story continues below timelapse video of the building construction)

The landmark structure features teaching labs, an open atrium and 400-seat theatre, for both SFU and public use. The façade is designed to represent “circuit board” imagery symbolic of the tech subject matter to be taught there.

The 223,000-square-foot space is designed to buzz with 515 students, along with 60 faculty and staff.

CLICK HERE to see more photos of the building.

LEED is a green building certification program developed by the U.S. Green Building Council in an effort to give building owners/operators “a concise framework for identifying and implementing practical and measurable green building design, construction, operations and maintenance solutions.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ArchitectureSFU

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers
Next story
Finalists revealed for Surrey Arts and Business Awards

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Officer-in-Charge Brian Edwards, left, and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photos)
Surrey’s top cop blindsided by $45M-budget reduction, says memo obtained by ‘Now-Leader’

Brian Edwards tells staff he’s uncertain how 25 per cent cut will impact staffing and safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
Surrey not subject to extra COVID-19 orders different from the rest of B.C.

That’s despite being described as ‘ground zero’ for cases. Dr. Bonnie Henry issued new orders for the province to fight COVID-19, effective to at least midnight Dec. 7

FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C

Many retailers and businesses had voiced their frustration with a lack of mask mandate before

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is the keynote speaker. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade)
Finalists revealed for Surrey Arts and Business Awards

Awards to be presented during a live digital event on Thursday, Dec. 3

Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey for the upcoming season. It opened with 14 mats available nightly for those experiencing homelessness, regardless of weather conditions. (File photo)
South Surrey extreme-weather shelter hits capacity twice since opening

71 hunker down at Peace Portal Alliance Church since Nov. 13 opening; two turned away

A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

A skier wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the first day of the downhill ski season at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Friday, November 13, 2020. Recreational travel has been suspended across B.C. until at least Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Recreational travel, religious service also banned until Dec. 7

MLA-elect Kelli Paddon posted on Facebook on Thursday, Nov. 19, standing against those sending her explicit and inappropriate messages through the social media platform. (File Photo)
‘Let’s do better’: Chilliwack-Kent MLA-elect fights back against online sexism, harassment

Kelli Paddon decries explicit messages, pictures directed at her

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Thaddée Bergler is the program manager of Fraser Health Crisis Line, operated by Options Community Services in Surrey. (submitted photo)
More people are calling Fraser Health Crisis Line, with more volunteers willing to listen

COVID-related issues on the rise for those who dial B.C.’s busiest crisis line

Most Read