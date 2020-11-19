SFU Surrey’s ‘circuit board’ building earns LEED certification for ‘green’ design

The Sustainable Energy Engineering Building on University Boulevard in Surrey. (Photo: sfu.ca)

Simon Fraser University’s newest building in Surrey has been awarded LEED Gold Certification, for leadership in energy and environmental design.

The five-storey Sustainable Energy Engineering Building “represents SFU’s first major step in expanding beyond its Central City campus to become an integrated academic precinct within Surrey’s evolving City Centre neighbourhood,” according to a news release from Cristina Belmonte PR.

Designed by the late Bing Thom/Revery Architecture, the $126-million building opened in April 2019 on University Drive, north of 102A Avenue. It’s purpose-built to house SFU’s Sustainable Energy Engineering (SEE) program.

(Story continues below timelapse video of the building construction)

The landmark structure features teaching labs, an open atrium and 400-seat theatre, for both SFU and public use. The façade is designed to represent “circuit board” imagery symbolic of the tech subject matter to be taught there.

The 223,000-square-foot space is designed to buzz with 515 students, along with 60 faculty and staff.

LEED is a green building certification program developed by the U.S. Green Building Council in an effort to give building owners/operators “a concise framework for identifying and implementing practical and measurable green building design, construction, operations and maintenance solutions.”



