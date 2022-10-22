Surrey SFU’S open house is on Thursday (Oct. 27) from 4-8 p.m.

Surrey SFU’S open house is on Thursday (Oct. 27) from 4-8 p.m.

SFU Surrey is hosting a community open house this Thursday (Oct. 27)

The open house is celebrating SFU Surrey’s 20th anniversary

Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus is hosting an open house on Thursday (Oct. 27) and it wants the community to join in celebrating 20 years in the community.

The event starts at 4 p.m and goes until 8 p.m. at the campus at 13450 102 Ave, unit 250.

Stephen Dooley, the executive director for SFU Surrey, said the Surrey community has always been really important. “So this is a chance for us in the context of our anniversary to welcome the community in our spaces and learn about all the programming that we do,” he added.

Dooley said the open house will be fun and full of learning. There will be opportunities to learn about the different programs that SFU has to offer, take a tour of the campus, win prizes, and have popcorn. There will even be a chance to make some nitrogen ice cream.

Registration for the event is encouraged but not required. Those that register in advance will be eligible for some of the prizes. The grand prizes are a MacBook Air and an iPad. People can click here to register.

The schedule for the open house is as follows:

4 p.m.: Welcome

4:30 p.m.: Open house begins

  • Information sessions and campus tours
  • Faculty showcases
  • Faculty presentations
  • Entertainment and games

7:30 p.m.: Prize Draw

8 p.m.: Evening Wrap Up


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

SFUSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Serious car accident involving a stolen car closes roads in Surrey on Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon

Just Posted

Surrey SFU’S open house is on Thursday (Oct. 27) from 4-8 p.m.
SFU Surrey is hosting a community open house this Thursday (Oct. 27)

North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Peace Arch News Classic volleyball tournament

The crash happened at around noon on Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Serious car accident involving a stolen car closes roads in Surrey on Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon

Mayor-elect Brenda Locke drops the puck between Keegan Bankier (Cloverdale U18 A1 Assistant Captain, left) and Kai Sloan (South Delta Storm U18 A1 Captain) for a ceremonial faceoff at a Cloverdale Colts game Oct. 20. The ceremony was held to celebrate 50 years of the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association. Others in the picture from left: Craig Sherbaty (CMHA director of hockey), Cam Miller (former player and emcee), Linda Annis (councillor), Rob Stutt (councillor-elect and CMHA lifetime member), Mike Bose (councillor-elect and CMHA lifetime member), and Deanna Cox (CMHA president). (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association celebrates 50 years