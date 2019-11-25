SFU student starts fundraiser to hire charter bus as transit shutdown looms

Grayson Lee created the fundraiser after his post in a SFU carpooling group on Facebook received traction

A Simon Fraser University student has started a fundraiser to hire a charter bus to take people to the Burnaby campus ahead of a full shutdown of Metro Vancouver’s bus and SeaBus system Wednesday.

The shutdown is set to run Wednesday to Friday this week and comes as negotiations between the Coast Mountain Bus Company and the union representing its workers remain broken down.

Grayson Lee created the fundraiser after his post in a SFU carpooling group on Facebook received traction.

“I’m thinking of renting a 50 seater bus to go from production up and down the mountain on Wed – Fri between school hours, if there’s enough interest. It’d cost between 3-4$ per trip (much cheaper than the $15 cab ride). If you are interested please comment below,” Lee wrote on Nov. 21.

The post had 28 comments and 79 likes as of Monday morning, and a GoFundMe page was set up Sunday.

The fundraiser aims to raise $3,000 for the charter bus, which Lee said the company would require upfront.

“I do not have the funds to make that payment by myself. I’m hoping for SFU alumni’s, students, and anyone who this impacts, if they could pitch in whether $2, $5, any donation counts to cover the expenses of the bus, as otherwise we not able to make this a reality,” Lee wrote.

The bus would run from Wednesday to Friday at peak school hours, which Lee defines as 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As of Monday morning, $150 has been raised.

