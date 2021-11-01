‘Sexual predator’ arrested in White Rock handed 7.5-year sentence

Burnaby RCMP say a ‘sexual predator’ arrested in White Rock last year has been sentenced to 7.5 years. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

A man arrested in White Rock nearly 16 months ago for offences including sexual assault has been handed a 7.5-year sentence.

A news release issued Monday (Nov. 1) by Burnaby RCMP describes Jack Lincoln Kelley as a “sexual predator” who had been wanted at the time of his arrest on two Canada-wide warrants out of Burnaby, as well as one B.C.-wide warrant in connection with charges of sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement.

He was convicted this past May on 17 charges, the release adds. In addition to the above, those include assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, criminal harassment and attempt to obstruct justice.

The arrest in White Rock – near Oxford Street and Prospect Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. on July 8, 2020 – followed a six-month investigation and was carried out by Burnaby’s Domestic Violence Unit, Investigative Support Team and Serious Crimes Unit, along with its Strike Force and frontline officers, as well as White Rock RCMP and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services.

The investigation itself also involved “almost every other section in (Burnaby’s RCMP) detachment,” the Nov. 1 release states.

“We cannot undo the harm this man has caused, but we can and will always strive for justice and community safety,” Burnaby Insp. Matt Toews said in the release.

“After months of investigation, coordination and painstaking effort, we’ve reached a successful conclusion and I commend everyone involved. I hope this result will bring some comfort to the victim in this case.”

