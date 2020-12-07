Sketch of sexual assault suspect released by Surrey RCMP on Monday, Dec. 7.

Sexual assault suspect in Cloverdale-area attack sought by Surrey RCMP

Contact police at 604-599-0502

Surrey Mounties are looking for help from the public to ID a sexual assault suspect in connection to a case involving a woman near the Langley/Surrey border, in Cloverdale.

The incident happened more than three months ago, on Sept. 1 at around 9 p.m., when a man approached the victim and groped her while she was walking her dog in the area of 196th Street and 72nd Avenue.

The suspect fled on foot immediately after the encounter. The victim was physically uninjured and reported the incident to police.

“After other avenues of investigation have been unsuccessful, police are releasing a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes of identifying the man,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a news release Monday (Dec. 7).

Included in the email was a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as Caucasian, approximately 20 years of age, with brown hair, clean-shaven and wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

