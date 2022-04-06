An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Dept. of Agriculture in Olympia, Wash. in May 2020. University of California researchers are now looking into using sex pheromones to trap male Asian giant hornets and reduce mating. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Dept. of Agriculture in Olympia, Wash. in May 2020. University of California researchers are now looking into using sex pheromones to trap male Asian giant hornets and reduce mating. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Sex traps could muzzle mating of Asian giant ‘murder hornets,’ slow spread to B.C.

Researchers experimenting with ensnaring male hornets with sex pheromones

Researchers out of China and California believe sexual attraction may be the answer to slowing the spread of the world’s largest hornet.

Dubbed “murder hornets” for their ability to decapitate bees, the Asian giant hornets have been steadily making their way into the U.S. and Canada, including numerous sightings in B.C., in recent years.

So far, efforts to subdue their spread have focused on physically removing their nests, but a report released in March suggests a new method may be on the rise.

Research by a group of international scientists point to harnessing virgin queen hornet’s sex pheromones as the key. In several experiments, the team collected the pheromones off the queens and placed them into “sex traps,” capturing thousands of male Asian giant hornets and preventing them from mating. No female hornets were every tricked into the traps, according to the report.

The research is preliminary, but the scientists behind it are suggesting immediate further testing of their method. They are also working to identify more of the sex pheromone components, to perfect their sex trap mixture.

READ ALSO: Asian giant “murder hornets” found in Langley

READ ALSO: Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaMurder HornetsScience

Previous story
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules
Next story
Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norman Lipinski will speak at the next Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. (Submitted photo)
Head of the Surrey Police Service to chat at Chamber lunch

TEASER PHOTO
VIDEO: On a Surrey field, BC Lions players teach football and life skills to Indigenous youth

People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
MAP: Here are some of the best spots to see cherry blossoms in Surrey

Judy and Bob Barlow found a budgie outside in the cold in Clayton Heights. Now the couple is trying to find the bird’s owners. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton couple looking for bird owner